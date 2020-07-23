International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. CSS LLC IL grew its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 27,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.0711 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

There is no company description available for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Inc

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.