Western Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,713,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at $7,922,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 225.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,960,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,771 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,808,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,260,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,611 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on TWO shares. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.97.

TWO stock opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $15.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 116.72%. The company had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently 40.88%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

