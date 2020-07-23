Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 25,970 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,970 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $21,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.6% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 77.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 65.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $10,006,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $259.04 on Thursday. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $269.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.33.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $233,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $449,485.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $269,158.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,137,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,244 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.