Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Position Decreased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,510 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $19,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AJG. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.64.

AJG stock opened at $104.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.09. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $109.46.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $97,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,719,998.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

