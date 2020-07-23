Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 38,041 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,041 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $21,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 54.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 86,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 30,515 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 12.6% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 48.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth approximately $2,632,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WHR opened at $146.89 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $163.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.58.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 25.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Longbow Research dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $124.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.56.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

