Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 26,406 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 256,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,406 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $26,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth $178,921,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,239,000 after buying an additional 753,967 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Incyte by 484.4% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 671,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,203,000 after buying an additional 556,933 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Incyte by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 704,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,554,000 after buying an additional 521,341 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Incyte by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,499,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $829,540,000 after buying an additional 376,113 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INCY. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Incyte from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.90.

In other news, insider Paul Trower sold 6,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $763,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,154,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Herve Hoppenot sold 124,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $12,776,070.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,250 shares in the company, valued at $25,238,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 250,175 shares of company stock worth $26,519,987 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte stock opened at $105.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $110.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.49 and its 200 day moving average is $88.07.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $568.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

