SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.15 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 365.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,002 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,052 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 34,674 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,188 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

ROST opened at $88.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.43 and a 200 day moving average of $97.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.85.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

