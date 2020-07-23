Western Wealth Management LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2020

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $470,000. FC Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $1,399,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter worth $258,000.

FSKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:FSKR opened at $14.87 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)

