Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Trading 2.5% Higher

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) was up 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.82, approximately 95,387 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,070,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04).

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 130,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 79,287 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

