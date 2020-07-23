UBS Group Raises Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $97.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $77.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.57.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $85.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.63. Catalent has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $86.91.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $760.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.10 million. Catalent had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Catalent will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $203,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 8,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $607,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 390.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 28,112 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

