Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PDD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. China International Capital downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $38.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.58.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

PDD stock opened at $80.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Pinduoduo has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.57. The firm has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.39). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 28.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Pinduoduo by 13.3% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the second quarter worth about $50,774,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Pinduoduo by 9.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Pinduoduo by 215.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 53,763 shares in the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.