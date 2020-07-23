Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Taseko Mines Ltd (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$0.60 to C$0.95. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Taseko Mines traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.82, with a volume of 271060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$0.45 to C$0.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$0.90 to C$1.10 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

In other news, Senior Officer Stuart David Mcdonald purchased 138,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 548,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$252,080.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $209.27 million and a P/E ratio of -1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.52.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$62.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taseko Mines Ltd will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

