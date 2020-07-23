Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.26

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.26 and last traded at $58.76, with a volume of 1006002 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.81.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. BidaskClub cut Horizon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.03 and a 200-day moving average of $40.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 1,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $105,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $185,259.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 410,507 shares of company stock valued at $17,955,907. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 642.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, King Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

