Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $22.63 Million Stock Position in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $22,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Axos Financial during the first quarter worth $24,272,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Axos Financial by 135.4% during the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,132,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,524,000 after acquiring an additional 651,170 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $18,860,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Axos Financial during the first quarter worth $5,153,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Axos Financial by 966.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 278,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 252,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

AX opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Axos Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $180.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.23 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

