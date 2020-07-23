Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,519 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Cerner worth $23,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Cerner by 53.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 1,440.5% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cerner by 33.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.34.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $72.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.08. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

In related news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $869,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Dillman sold 3,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $257,169.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,834 shares of company stock worth $9,481,016. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

