Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $23.53 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 639,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 384,402 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $23,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Compass Point dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $36.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average of $41.52.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

