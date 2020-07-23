Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 285,477 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,081,170 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 285,477 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.33% of Juniper Networks worth $24,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNPR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 476.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,169,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099,406 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 584.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,091,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,132,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,033,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,991,000 after acquiring an additional 954,727 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $542,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average is $22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $27.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.62.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

