Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Jul 23rd, 2020

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $1,317,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,868,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $265,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIAC. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.18. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $52.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

