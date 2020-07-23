Western Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2020

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $915,811,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 36.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,495,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,796,000 after buying an additional 941,066 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 384.8% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,060,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,778,000 after buying an additional 842,095 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,029,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,036,000 after buying an additional 641,003 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $295.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $296.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

