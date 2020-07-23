Western Wealth Management LLC Has $228,000 Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.06.

Shares of BDX opened at $273.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.93. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

