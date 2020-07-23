SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 37,997 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,997 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Cognex by 1,192.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $63.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.95. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.57 and a beta of 1.79.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

