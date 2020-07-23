Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Accenture by 47.9% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $22,597,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total transaction of $250,146.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,385,932.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total value of $679,414.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,326.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,429 shares of company stock worth $6,191,720 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $224.23 on Thursday. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $225.74. The stock has a market cap of $141.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.51 and its 200 day moving average is $194.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Societe Generale upgraded Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.44.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

