Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,744 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.9% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,859.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,099.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,565.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,792.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,263.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

