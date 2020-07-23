SunTrust Banks Lowers MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $18.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target cut by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MGM. Wolfe Research cut MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of MGM stock opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.19. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $74,514,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $160,950,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 871.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,466,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,711 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 751.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,399,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,899 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,999,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.