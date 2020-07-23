Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to Strong Sell

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.27% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of MGM Resorts have underperformed the industry so far this year. The dismal performance can be primarily attributed to the coronavirus related woes. This along with increased competition in the Macau and Las Vegas markets are negatively impacting the business. Although casinos in Macau properties have reopened, the company is witnessing low visitation. Moreover, to maintain sufficient liquidity, the company has cut dividend and decreased non-essential spending. Notably, earning estimates for 2020 have declined over the past 30 days, depicting analysts concern regarding the stock growth potential. However, increased focus on asset light strategy, non-gaming activities and digital initiatives are likely to support the company going forward.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of MGM opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.19. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 0.81%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 871.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,466,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,711 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth approximately $582,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

