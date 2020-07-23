Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 1,044.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615,801 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $93,148,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,828,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,765 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,133,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sirius XM by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,390,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,630,000. 18.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIRI. B. Riley increased their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.01.

Shares of SIRI opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $6.05. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 153.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $474,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 515,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.