Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIAC. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on ViacomCBS from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $52.62.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

