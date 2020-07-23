Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ACI. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.66.

NYSE ACI opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $71,398,336.02.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

