Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,620 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,049 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.8% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 46.3% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 15.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 286,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after acquiring an additional 37,985 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $40.89 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

In related news, Director David Thomas Seaton acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

