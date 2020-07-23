Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

KHC opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $35.19. The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.19.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

