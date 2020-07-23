Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.8% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Mastercard by 14.0% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Mastercard by 6.5% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $62,379,828.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,558,271,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 939,055 shares of company stock worth $283,418,693 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA opened at $313.37 on Thursday. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $301.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.46.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.43.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

