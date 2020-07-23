Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,173 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $2,413,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,722,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.59.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $56,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,821.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $138,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,608.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,067 shares of company stock worth $23,676,534. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $138.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.39. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $142.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

