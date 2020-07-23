Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 144.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,072 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,277,651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,429,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,335,779 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,084,414,000 after purchasing an additional 145,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,137,548 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $935,794,000 after purchasing an additional 424,443 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,116,889 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $609,542,000 after buying an additional 2,568,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,100,018 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $375,634,000 after buying an additional 137,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $61.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.85. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.76.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $25,070.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,552.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,794 shares of company stock worth $318,107. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

