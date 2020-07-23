Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after buying an additional 266,582 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 768,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,549,000 after buying an additional 119,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 55,958 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $14.47 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

