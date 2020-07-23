L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 161.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris by 90.4% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris stock opened at $173.34 on Thursday. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.65 and its 200-day moving average is $193.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.74.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. L3Harris’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.05.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

