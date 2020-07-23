Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $162,000 Stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 232,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,269,000 after buying an additional 58,135 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $195.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.77. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $195.44. The firm has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.21.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total value of $7,899,458.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,966,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

