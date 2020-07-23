4,569 Shares in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter worth $145,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Ares Management by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 15,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $550,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Antony P. Ressler sold 357,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $13,345,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,653,565 shares of company stock worth $137,959,098. Insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

ARES opened at $40.78 on Thursday. Ares Management Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.32, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average is $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.81%.

ARES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

