Symmetry Partners LLC Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,555 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.8% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Apple by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $409.26 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Apple from $310.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $389.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $360.10 and its 200 day moving average is $310.33. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $399.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1,681.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

