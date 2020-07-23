Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by McNaughton Wealth Management LLC

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,084 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP lifted its position in Apple by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $326.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $389.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $360.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.33. The company has a market cap of $1,681.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

