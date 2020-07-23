Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,321,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Radian Group by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,878,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,746,000 after purchasing an additional 983,833 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 112.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,415,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after buying an additional 748,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,217,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,711,000 after buying an additional 602,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,272,000 after buying an additional 455,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

RDN stock opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Radian Group Inc has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $26.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.97.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $329.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.38 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 43.01%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RDN. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Radian Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Radian Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

In other Radian Group news, Director Lisa Mumford purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $41,288.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,796.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

