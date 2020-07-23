Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,773 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.10% of EnLink Midstream worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENLC. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,136,391 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,550,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846,336 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,623,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429,254 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 28,643,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $175,587,000 after acquiring an additional 940,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,971,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,920,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,603 shares in the last quarter. 39.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENLC. ValuEngine upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.28.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. EnLink Midstream LLC has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 22.65%. Analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.69%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 271.43%.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

