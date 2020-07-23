Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 538 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 131.4% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.4% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 28,706.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 91,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 91,288 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLTR stock opened at $97.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $92.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.09.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

