Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,301,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global raised Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.93.

Shares of ALGN opened at $317.97 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $326.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.94 and a 200 day moving average of $239.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Align Technology had a net margin of 78.42% and a return on equity of 107.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $2,511,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.09, for a total transaction of $539,791.14. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,692.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,716 shares of company stock worth $6,241,054 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

