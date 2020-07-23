Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 3,805 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,629,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,308,000 after acquiring an additional 255,687 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,020,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,040,000 after purchasing an additional 187,960 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,967,000 after purchasing an additional 219,045 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,762,000 after buying an additional 37,404 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 46.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 938,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,217,000 after buying an additional 296,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,657 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $225,385.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,761.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $289,001.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 434,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,257,865.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,162 shares of company stock worth $13,536,820 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX opened at $130.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.88 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.20. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $136.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.18.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.