Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,298 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Welltower by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 48,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth about $10,007,000. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Welltower by 4.7% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,216,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,226,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Welltower by 4.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 43,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Welltower to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Capital One Financial lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

NYSE:WELL opened at $52.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Welltower Inc has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $93.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

