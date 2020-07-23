Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Paypal by 446.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Paypal in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $178.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $208.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.92, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.19. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $183.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Paypal from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $153.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.95.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

