Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 4,032 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 84.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 70.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $152.31 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $173.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Nomura Securities raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.24.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

