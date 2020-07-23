Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 116.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the first quarter valued at $35,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $104.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.55. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PKG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.58.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

