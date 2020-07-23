Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Invests $207,000 in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 597 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 390.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after buying an additional 14,089 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $810,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1,007.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 13,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total transaction of $368,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,014 shares in the company, valued at $29,278,998. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.09, for a total value of $1,680,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,406.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,311 shares of company stock valued at $37,929,019 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TYL. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $423.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.09.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $367.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $382.92. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.50, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $350.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.23.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The business had revenue of $276.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.94%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

