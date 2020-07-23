Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,816 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 10.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 103.7% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.3% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $48.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.26. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $48.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $487.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

